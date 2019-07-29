Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Danaher (DHR) Position; Cipher Capital LP Cut By $446,880 Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 9,120 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 27,841 shares with $1.39 million value, down from 36,961 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 996,051 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 55,879 shares with $7.38 million value, down from 63,309 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $102.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 263,838 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 82,919 shares to 174,297 valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 39,880 shares and now owns 150,359 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.42M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fil has 42,482 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.54 million shares. Madison Hldg reported 95,130 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Investec Asset Management North America has 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Markston Ltd Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 68,422 shares. Cordasco Financial Net holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc accumulated 240,744 shares. 947,781 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Texas-based Fincl Mngmt Professionals has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 14.31 million shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.13 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 19,454 shares to 75,454 valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) stake by 21,750 shares and now owns 111,825 shares. Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,604 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 1,303 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd has 84,579 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Harbour Inv Management Limited Liability holds 1.51% or 15,510 shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 0.8% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 13,994 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 643,443 shares. 60,000 are held by Sivik Health Ltd Co. Dynamic Capital Limited has 1.31% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hamilton Point Investment Lc accumulated 42,290 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). De Burlo Gp reported 0.74% stake. Green Valley Invsts Limited stated it has 833,917 shares. Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $144 target. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of DHR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Danaher Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.