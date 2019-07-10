Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Position in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by $2.92 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Splunk (SPLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.52 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 7,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 94,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 1.46M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,701 shares to 1,922 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 77,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,161 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 75 shares. 301,461 are held by Susquehanna Llp. Legal & General Group Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 971,988 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 173,100 shares. 239,580 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Baillie Gifford And Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 22.35M shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Mercantile Tru Comm stated it has 1,772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 489,500 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 376,613 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.60M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 10,698 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Llc accumulated 10,140 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 81,178 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.33 million shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Company accumulated 1.96% or 132,349 shares. Wade G W holds 0.93% or 55,724 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il holds 1,900 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 2.87% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 392 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com owns 2,998 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc reported 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 260,517 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares to 107,910 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).