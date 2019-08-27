Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Position in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by $2.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position by $27.66 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 177,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 12.19 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, down from 12.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 343,790 shares to 415,228 shares, valued at $25.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 589,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Receipt of General Explosives Permit and Water Rights; Finalizes Ownership in Mining Concessions for Las Chispas – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt holds 11,627 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zevin Asset Management owns 113,175 shares. Ativo Cap Limited Liability Com owns 14,858 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 1,679 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Lc has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 75,593 shares. Bbva Compass Bank has 148,638 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland holds 72,762 shares or 6.81% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 66,330 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Grp holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Management LP has invested 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 2.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 65,214 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp stated it has 6,367 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.