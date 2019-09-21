Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.20 Million as Valuation Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.20 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 28,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.01 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 37.86 million shares traded or 400.10% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 16/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Crowned Prince (Video); 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE SPOKESWOMAN COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 22.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.