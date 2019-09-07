Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Western Un Co (WU) Stock Price Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $4.31 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 239,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 850,217 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54M shares traded or 89.80% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,000 shares to 3,235 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 39,087 shares. Fairfield Bush Communication invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.57% or 254,004 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.08% stake. 1,412 were accumulated by Montecito Financial Bank &. D L Carlson Invest Grp holds 1.92% or 27,075 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 515 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bluestein R H Company holds 2.27% or 170,989 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American Natl Ins Tx holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 17,840 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested in 34,412 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt has 364 shares. Kings Point Capital owns 154 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 78,549 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 80,136 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 10,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).