Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding; CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Had 3 Bulls

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stake by 36.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as Palo Alto Networks (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 16,616 shares with $4.04M value, down from 26,036 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks now has $18.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $199.16. About 1.05 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $54 lowest target. $64’s average target is -12.66% below currents $73.28 stock price. CyrusOne had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. See CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Initiate

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.57M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 41,365 shares. 1.75M were reported by Apg Asset Us. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 5,900 shares. Cibc Ww owns 17,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hound Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,530 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 353,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Opus Capital Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 17,727 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 138,009 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 2,579 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 280,764 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 453,384 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,901 activity. The insider KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Growth Stocks All Set to Step on the Gas – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $286.67’s average target is 43.94% above currents $199.16 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $285 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.22M for 184.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main State Bank holds 0.88% or 3,820 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 14,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Limited reported 4,017 shares stake. Freestone Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,380 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 13,289 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 5,731 shares. 1,280 are held by Park Avenue Limited Liability Company. Century Incorporated reported 1.14 million shares stake. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 3,846 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 74,879 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc. 2,250 were accumulated by Washington Mgmt Inc. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 342 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 30,847 shares stake.