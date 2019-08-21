Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut By $2.92 Million Its Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Holding; Evolent Health Class A (EVH) SI Increased By 21.9%

Evolent Health Inc Class A (NYSE:EVH) had an increase of 21.9% in short interest. EVH’s SI was 11.31 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.9% from 9.28 million shares previously. With 1.49M avg volume, 8 days are for Evolent Health Inc Class A (NYSE:EVH)’s short sellers to cover EVH’s short positions. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 946,065 shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 66.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 03/05/2018 – Evolent Health to Host Investor and Analyst Day on May 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Evolent Health Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVH); 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Evolent Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT SEES 2Q ADJ REV $139.0M TO $143.0M; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) stake by 48.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 17,797 shares with $3.13M value, down from 34,392 last quarter. Accenture Plc F Class A now has $123.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.29M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health has $31 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 200.53% above currents $7.57 stock price. Evolent Health had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EVH in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EVH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

More notable recent Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Three Tips For Traders Struggling With The Summer Slowdown – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EVH, TWOU INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $639.81 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.07% below currents $194.2 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.