Bourgeon Capital Management Has Boosted Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Position by $913,500; Stock Price Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $3.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.44M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 1.56M shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Pictures Classics Circling `Fall of the American Empire’; 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 20/05/2018 – New Sony CEO to Detail Shift Away From Gadgets in Mid-Term Plan; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 130 BLN TO 170 BLN YEN IN GAMES AND NETWORK SERVICES VS 190 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 09/03/2018 – SONY ALREADY OWNS ABOUT 40% OF EMI, OPERATES THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Sony is still the biggest player by market share; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 0.36% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 497,243 shares. Boston Prns holds 186,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 134,109 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 2.04M shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 341,019 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.02% or 530,919 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Co invested in 88,267 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 13,500 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 1,357 shares. Glendon Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 52,250 shares. Zeke Cap Lc holds 53,279 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bluecrest Cap Management has 107,132 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.