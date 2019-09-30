Bourgeon Capital Management Has Boosted Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) Stake By $442,200; Cannell Capital Has Raised By $909,230 Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Position

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) stake by 140.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 13,400 shares as Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 22,950 shares with $773,000 value, up from 9,550 last quarter. Fluor Corp. (New) now has $2.68B valuation. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.99M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Cannell Capital Llc increased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 454,615 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)’s stock declined 22.78%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 3.18M shares with $7.13 million value, up from 2.73 million last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $115.10 million valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 43,009 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.80’s average target is 55.78% above currents $19.13 stock price. Fluor had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2400 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Thursday, August 22 with “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $3600 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 11,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe And Co invested in 2.49% or 83,574 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nine Masts Ltd invested 0.46% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Svcs Automobile Association owns 20,177 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 11,209 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 43,828 shares. Brinker holds 64,264 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bluestein R H & Company invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.65 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Just Fell Through It (the Floor, That Is) – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor to offload government and equipment units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor tumbles on cost cutting chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing If Fluor Corporation Has Finally Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor rises after ISICO discloses 5.1% active stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.