Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased By $2.92 Million Its Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Stake; Vista Gold Has 0.63 Sentiment

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 5 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 8 sold and trimmed positions in Vista Gold Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 22.73 million shares, up from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vista Gold Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) stake by 48.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 17,797 shares with $3.13 million value, down from 34,392 last quarter. Accenture Plc F Class A now has $125.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -2.55% below currents $197.16 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Friday, March 29 report. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Com Limited stated it has 260 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 32,154 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.47% or 27,870 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.27% or 20,499 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 10,735 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp accumulated 1.97M shares. Moreover, Boston & Mngmt has 2.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,252 were accumulated by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Ny. Boston Ltd Llc reported 0.28% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 181,158 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,053 shares. Bourgeon Management Llc holds 1.84% or 17,797 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 1.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 81,178 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters owns 25,000 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.82 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.38% or $0.0304 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9306. About 397,436 shares traded or 38.37% up from the average. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has risen 45.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VGZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vista Gold Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGZ); 26/04/2018 – Vista Gold Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 06/03/2018 VISTA GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sun Valley Gold Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Vista Gold Corp. for 18.62 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) owns 185,338 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares.