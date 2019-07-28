Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $303,125 as Shares Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,520 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 20,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 446,562 shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 44,169 shares. Carroll Financial Inc reported 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 276,929 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 90,586 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cadence Limited stated it has 2,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Capital (Trc) reported 4,573 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J & Commerce Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 67,375 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 110,700 shares. Hilltop owns 5,440 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 6.54 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability reported 56,212 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd owns 131,800 shares. Amer Interest Gp Inc stated it has 125,540 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 342 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. 7,500 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee. 30,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 9,000 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.