Bourgeon Capital Management Boosted Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stake; Liberty Media (L) Sentiment Is 0.99

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 19.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 13,927 shares as Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 84,292 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 70,365 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd F now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR

Liberty Media Corp (L) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 157 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 158 decreased and sold holdings in Liberty Media Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 186.95 million shares, down from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liberty Media Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 128 Increased: 115 New Position: 42.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $14.42 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 16.95% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation for 103,800 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 335,532 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St. James Investment Company Llc has 4.47% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.1% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 255,273 shares.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 862,574 shares traded. Loews Corporation (L) has risen 7.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 51.62% above currents $32.43 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

