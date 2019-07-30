Bourgeon Capital Management Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Position by $598,861 as Shares Declined; Millennium Management Increases Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT)

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 247.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 10,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 295,358 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company's stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,329 are held by Stifel Fincl. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors accumulated 3,283 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated owns 1,808 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 9,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 72,830 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 126,000 are held by Voya Invest Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0% or 1,552 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. France-based Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 74,024 shares to 312,793 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 7.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in General Fin Corp Del (NASDAQ:GFN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mariner Limited reported 62,716 shares. Moreover, Amer National Tx has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth reported 16,257 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.15% or 21,465 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd holds 0.11% or 85,331 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Orleans Mgmt Corporation La has 1.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Interactive Fincl Advisors reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adams Natural Resource Fund has 3.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Regent Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 7,586 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 136,079 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 543,240 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,886 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

