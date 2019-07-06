Bouchey Financial Group LTD Holding in Apple (AAPL) Cut by $370,818 as Shares Rose; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $620,490 as Shares Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va stated it has 6,880 shares. Shellback Cap LP stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Calamos Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tctc Holdings Ltd invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Security has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 60,205 shares. Community & Invest reported 6,671 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.32% or 128,311 shares. Keating Inv Counselors reported 37,767 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.85% or 560,876 shares in its portfolio. Opus Inv Management has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miller Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 0.54% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Com reported 644 shares stake.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: AVGO,AAPL,HRS,LMT,CREE,SYMC – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade Winds, Fed Still In Focus, But Strong Micron Results Might Help Semiconductors – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flags Waving As Holiday Approaches, With Tesla Quarter Showing Unexpected Strength – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 80,520 shares. Cohen Steers reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grace And White Inc Ny reported 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carderock accumulated 46,411 shares. Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 35,008 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles Capital holds 1.84% or 11,178 shares. 390,659 were reported by Pinnacle Associate. Kynikos Associate Ltd Partnership owns 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,177 shares. 20,199 were reported by St Johns Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP holds 0.04% or 7,132 shares. Roanoke Asset Management reported 0.39% stake. Raymond James And Assocs holds 1.48% or 5.15M shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 80,795 shares or 4.65% of the stock.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 149,502 shares to 158,602 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.