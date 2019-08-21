Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $370,818; Geode Capital Management Holds Stake in Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 19.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 67,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 257,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 189,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.68M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 139,103 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 400,457 shares to 5.93M shares, valued at $109.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 90,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.06M shares, and cut its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc reported 188,503 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.04% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 449,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 144,804 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 34,944 shares. Matarin Mngmt stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 6,459 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.03% or 35,755 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 2,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 21,855 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.32 million shares stake. 7,979 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Management Inc. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 118,685 shares.

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of International Trade, Current Account Data – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of The Trade Desk Soared Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Huge Red Flag At Shoe Carnival – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2016.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Finally Leverages Shazam Tech for Content Discovery – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.