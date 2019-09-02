Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position; ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Covered By 1 Bulls

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Bouchey Financial Group Ltd holds 23,400 shares with $4.45M value, down from 25,362 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $53 lowest target. $60’s average target is 5.19% above currents $57.04 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Thursday, August 22. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $6100 target. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Nomura. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. See ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 534,388 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. It operates in three divisions: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

