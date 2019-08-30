Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $370,818; Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by $1.39 Million

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 3.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 48,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 38,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 12,332 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 149,502 shares to 158,602 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 185,739 shares. Parkside National Bank And has 29,334 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 2.41% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 2.72% or 435,294 shares. California-based Seven Post Office Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 35,056 are held by Lipe And Dalton. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications stated it has 93,107 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers holds 38,142 shares. Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,169 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martingale Asset Management LP owns 179,038 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.96% or 44,915 shares. Torray Llc accumulated 120,367 shares. Evergreen owns 116,701 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio.

