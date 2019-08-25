Botty Investors Trimmed Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by $5.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Abbott Laborator (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Swedbank Has Raised Position by $14.09 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Abbott Laborator (ABT) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 178,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.72 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Abbott Laborator for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23M shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.01M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 12.19M shares. Smart Portfolios Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,500 shares. Paradigm Mngmt New York reported 41,500 shares. 42,972 are owned by Spirit Of America Corporation New York. Blackrock accumulated 10.17 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 52,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,175 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Financial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Edgemoor Advsrs invested in 1.87% or 411,909 shares. The New York-based Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% or 15,469 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc reported 9,006 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Limited Ca has 3,369 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 150,999 shares. 5.50 million were accumulated by Invesco. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,022 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 42,601 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,783 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 27,424 shares. 66,666 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com. Town Country National Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 49,898 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 2.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 13,256 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 7,199 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.37% or 4,383 shares. Paw, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,000 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) by 8,931 shares to 591,700 shares, valued at $113.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property G (NYSE:SPG) by 654,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,378 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Scien.