Botty Investors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Its Position by $12.35 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 156,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 155,620 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, down from 311,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 327,673 shares. Spc Financial Inc accumulated 49,181 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 1.22% or 27,281 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). C M Bidwell Associate Limited accumulated 9,500 shares. Family Management Corp invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 825,541 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 32,422 were reported by Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Management reported 13,156 shares stake. Pnc Finance Serv has 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jarislowsky Fraser has 47,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 238,553 shares.

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 29,383 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.53% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 114,648 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2.44M were accumulated by Swiss Bancorporation. First Business Financial stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Incorporated Ma reported 0.07% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 65,319 were reported by Dupont Capital. 90,548 were accumulated by Westpac. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,578 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 15,416 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc has 0.22% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has 0.44% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.02M shares. Highland Ltd Partnership stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,547 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $109.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 291,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,224 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).