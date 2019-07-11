Botty Investors Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Has Trimmed by $5.00 Million as Stock Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 233,992 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 106,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 326,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.56M, up from 220,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $162.58. About 247,154 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 263,132 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 7,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 261,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com holds 0.03% or 20,800 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 83,950 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 175,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 840,911 were accumulated by Advsr Management Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 47,492 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 100,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 131,471 shares. Van Eck has 241,649 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 11,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 46,872 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Northern holds 0.02% or 2.10 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $85.08M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 296,406 shares to 25,046 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp Cl A (NYSE:H) by 52,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,762 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).