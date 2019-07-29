Botty Investors Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Boosted by $2.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fragasso Group Lifted Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake by $804,213

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,323 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 731,950 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset North America Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas owns 20,595 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 53,980 shares. Perkins Coie Comm reported 0.01% stake. 201,736 were reported by Tdam Usa. Dodge Cox invested in 23,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,152 shares. Sky Grp Limited Company reported 23,087 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 403,472 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 43,145 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Greatmark Inv Partners Incorporated stated it has 7,639 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 57,487 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Stockton accumulated 0.81% or 9,218 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 24,708 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 29,826 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.74% or 24,310 shares in its portfolio. 7,147 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 18,093 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,445 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 1,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 5,175 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 166,610 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 43,142 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 0.03% or 1.08 million shares.

