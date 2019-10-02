Botty Investors Raised Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding by $377,500 as Stock Price Rose; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined While Lincoln National Has Decreased Holding

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,634 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 11,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 997,939 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 359,963 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 2.07M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 2.47M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 20,768 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,052 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Co reported 4,762 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 6,285 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,388 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 4,122 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc invested in 18,278 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2,150 are owned by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% or 4,738 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 22,808 shares. Sns Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 3,785 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wright Investors Serv owns 0.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 9,679 shares. The California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Llc has invested 2.49% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,962 shares to 9,881 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy That Could Double in 2020 – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What’s Wrong With Sarepta Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURLF, SRPT and FTCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GTT, SRPT, TXT and VRAY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc reported 96,440 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com reported 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Shine Invest Advisory has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 699 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Legal & General Group Inc Pcl owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 38,985 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New York-based Gp has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 1,876 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 225,205 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 108,641 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 1.79 million were accumulated by Invesco. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 4,787 shares.