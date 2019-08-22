Botty Investors Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Boosted by $2.85 Million as Valuation Declined; Stralem & Co Position in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Upped by $544,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 191,772 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 716,519 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Monetary Management Inc invested in 29,226 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.36% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wallace Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aldebaran has 4,106 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 9,082 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs reported 0.14% stake. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.25% or 1.02 million shares. Covington Capital Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Butensky Cohen Finance Security has 22,743 shares. Moreover, Fcg Advisors Llc has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Caprock Group holds 19,106 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 0.23% or 38,842 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Phocas has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Opus Incorporated stated it has 61,200 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,683 shares. 153,083 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 246,276 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Com reported 1.51% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Patten Gp holds 0.14% or 3,498 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Co reported 27,782 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Management has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 21,548 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Llc. Founders Secs Lc owns 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,335 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1.08% or 16,292 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,358 shares.

