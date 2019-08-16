Botty Investors Maintains Holding in Altria Group (MO); Kahn Brothers Group Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 4.13 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 5.16M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fiera Cap holds 0% or 4,301 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 15,081 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 79,407 shares. Parametric Port Associates invested in 0.25% or 4.95M shares. Chickasaw Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 703,256 shares. Amer Rech And Mgmt Communications has invested 1.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park National Oh holds 0.06% or 17,438 shares in its portfolio. Family, a New York-based fund reported 6,095 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Main Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 626,149 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 820 shares to 533,589 shares, valued at $22.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genie Energy by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,274 shares, and cut its stake in Merck.