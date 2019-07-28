Botty Investors Maintains Holding in Altria Group (MO); Hanson Mcclain Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Lowered by $613,920

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 12,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 23,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 1,440 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,820 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 60,263 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.47% or 95,887 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,603 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va has invested 0.59% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,890 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,373 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 613,949 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 1.2% or 65.97M shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 114,605 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $111.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 828,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

