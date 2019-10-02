Botty Investors Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Declined; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Foundry Partners Upped Stake

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 105,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64 million, up from 986,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 1.27M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 24.27 million shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors holds 0.73% or 3.46 million shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation reported 4.13M shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of The West has 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 225,099 shares. First Finance In holds 9,075 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,260 shares. Covington Mgmt stated it has 289,960 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 63,296 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nomura Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 86,831 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Com reported 5,406 shares. 21,310 were accumulated by Bangor Fincl Bank.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 160,144 shares to 516,425 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (NYSE:ETH) by 89,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,400 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP has 550,321 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 218,729 shares. First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 13,833 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). State Common Retirement Fund owns 327,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,914 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 304 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 95,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited accumulated 97,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Mycio Wealth Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 661,554 shares. 56,554 were accumulated by Eii Mngmt.