Botty Investors Lowered Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Holding by $410,000

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, down from 30,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.3. About 3.53 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 6.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.61% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) has 0.37% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 38,500 were reported by Seatown Holdg Pte. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 77,843 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 56,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 7,039 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research reported 0.3% stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 43,181 shares. Ipg Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 200 shares. Nomura invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,300 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Communications. 2,800 are owned by Intact Invest Management.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.65 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.91 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 0.71% or 16,100 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 243,713 are held by Forbes J M And Llp. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 136,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 1.16% or 18,800 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 12.89M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 548,038 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 391,175 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability stated it has 18,275 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 208,902 are held by Cipher Cap L P. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Georgia-based Chatham Group has invested 2.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btim Corporation has 1.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).