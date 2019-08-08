Botty Investors Lowered Its Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by $5.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Nuwave Investment Management Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 78 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 950,606 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 747,372 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.04% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Comerica National Bank holds 6,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 15,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,432 were reported by Barnett Commerce Inc. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 91,744 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Street has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 102,397 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,861 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,386 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,500 shares. Blackrock owns 10.17 million shares. Coe Mgmt Limited Com owns 11,620 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $81.07M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,758 shares to 2,844 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).