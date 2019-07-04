Botty Investors Lowered Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by $5.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 493,363 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 12,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,648 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.19 million, down from 403,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 140,258 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. 56,042 are held by Capital Investment Counsel. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,015 shares. The New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Limited Liability Co invested in 471,887 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Group accumulated 2.84% or 124,021 shares. Alps Advsr reported 80,097 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 27,929 shares. Cap Investors, California-based fund reported 95.92M shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 478,511 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 537,095 shares or 2.5% of the stock. 51,685 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Lc. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.65 million shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 177,585 shares to 829,030 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 27,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. 287 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $9,910 were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley reported 48,238 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Company Inc owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,386 shares. Capital Limited Limited Company has 2,026 shares. Sei Company invested in 7,390 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc has 125,949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation holds 42,972 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 102 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Voloridge Inv Limited Co invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cibc Markets Incorporated accumulated 11,840 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sol Cap Mngmt Commerce owns 10,700 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.