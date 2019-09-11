Botty Investors Lowered Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Position by $3.17 Million; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Cut Position by $123.36 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 3.29M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $405.13. About 246,418 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Sell O’Reilly Shares – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “O’Reilly -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Acquire Mayasa Auto Parts Headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Approves Additional $1B Repurchase Authorization – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $344.27 million for 21.19 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 117,306 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $658.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 46,494 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 267,432 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 955,427 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Putnam Llc has invested 0.25% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Freestone Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 2,051 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 18,556 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kcm Inv Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fmr Limited Company holds 1.50M shares. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Iberiabank Corporation invested in 589 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 1,739 shares. 13,301 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Westwood Holdings Gp invested in 1,025 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc has 0.79% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 185,177 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 802,724 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 1,085 are owned by Sageworth Trust Com. Agf Invests has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 861,657 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 5,970 shares. Clough Cap LP invested 0.93% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ironwood Ltd Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 50 shares. Cap Int Inc Ca owns 71,139 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 101,300 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Davenport & Co holds 0.01% or 15,923 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Services has 0.82% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 20,426 shares.