Botty Investors Increased Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding by $377,500 as Shares Rose; Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $7.25 Million; Share Price Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $587.92. About 102,729 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,359 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments. Creative Planning stated it has 1,540 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc invested 0.3% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 8,650 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 1,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.27% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,343 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.02% or 61,883 shares. Connable Office Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,899 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,073 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 30,468 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Llc has invested 0.49% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 100,635 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 27,570 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Bamco reported 2.42 million shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 65.62 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares to 66,553 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

