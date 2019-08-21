Botty Investors Holds Stake in Altria Group (MO); Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Stake in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Stock Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 79,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 813,336 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 734,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 1.37M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.48M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.46 million shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,248 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,130 shares. Investec Asset Limited has 1.90 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 245,249 shares. Corda reported 26,527 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.4% or 35,394 shares. 14,600 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,133 shares. 14,984 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Service Ltd Llc. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,115 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 6,836 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 3,850 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 160,244 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.