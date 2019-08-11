Botty Investors Has Upped Altria Group (MO) Holding by $2.85 Million; Stock Price Declined; As National Health Invs (NHI) Share Value Rose, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Lowered by $3.23 Million Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 41,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 538,976 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.34M, down from 580,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 197,654 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD)

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company holds 7,358 shares. Field Main Bancorporation invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 20,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 5,930 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 8,794 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 7,947 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested in 6,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 136,273 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 2,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.01% or 16,934 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Acquires Michigan Assisted Living Facility for $10.8 M – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Health Investors declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHI Announces Hire of New Investor Relations Director – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Announces Lease Amendment with Holiday Retirement – Business Wire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,390 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 41,223 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt accumulated 231,144 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 16,341 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 1.03M shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Bancshares & Com has 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 58,152 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc has 21,301 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors invested 2.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sigma Inv Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,654 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.30M shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.05% or 85,996 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 190,047 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Inv Advsr invested 0.93% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 88,851 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 40,501 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock in Marijuana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.