Botty Investors Has Trimmed Position in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by $3.17 Million; Quantres Asset Management LTD Upped Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $4.59 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,222 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 53,598 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Edgewood Limited Com has 3.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,438 are held by Arete Wealth. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 68 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund stated it has 8,680 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Diversified Tru Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.82% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 234,985 shares. Viking Glob Investors Lp stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 757 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap Ca reported 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D E Shaw And Inc has 8,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,700 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,800 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.49% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 1.01 million are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. King Luther Cap invested in 0.01% or 39,762 shares. 11.38M are owned by Massachusetts Finance Ma. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 126,300 shares. Grimes & Co Inc accumulated 0.03% or 10,984 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 17,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As has invested 6.86% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bp Public Limited Company reported 142,000 shares stake. Alphamark Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 500 shares. 12,958 were reported by Campbell Adviser Lc. Bb&T holds 52,680 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 93,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 20,900 shares.