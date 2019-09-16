Botty Investors Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $498,960; ASTELLAS PHARMA ORDINARY SHARES JAP (ALPMF) Shorts Increased By 2.78%

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:ALPMF) had an increase of 2.78% in short interest. ALPMF’s SI was 1.49 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.78% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 4965 days are for ASTELLAS PHARMA INC ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:ALPMF)’s short sellers to cover ALPMF’s short positions. It closed at $13.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Botty Investors Llc holds 16,325 shares with $893,000 value, down from 25,565 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $212.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, makes, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.85 billion. The firm offers Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, an immunosuppressant used to suppress organ transplant rejection; Vesicare, a treatment for overactive bladder; Harnal/Omnic, a blocking agent to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Funguard/MYCAMIN, a candin-type antifungal agent. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. It also provides Geninax, an oral new-type quinolone antibacterial agent; Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Gaster, a treatment for peptic ulcer and gastritis; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic agonist indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder; Eligard, a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonist for the treatment of prostate cancer; XTANDI for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VESOMNI, a release tablet for the treatment of moderate to severe storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not adequately responding to treatment with monotherapy.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.