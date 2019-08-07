Botty Investors Has Lowered Its Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Position by $5.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Increased Stake in American Airlines Group (AAL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 5.59 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.00 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 157,471 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 32,807 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% or 6,224 shares. 348,037 are held by Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 47,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1.87% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 24,820 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 10,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Karpas Strategies invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Narwhal Management holds 0.11% or 14,430 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7,895 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 736 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 445 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.20 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250.