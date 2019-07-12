Botty Investors Has Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.85 Million; Rnc Capital Management Has Lifted Its Carnival (CCL) Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 137,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 401,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 263,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 1.34 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 3.09M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares to 331,555 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dfa Intl Small Cap Value Fund (DISVX).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,682 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 81,797 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.80 million were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 277 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,573 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd owns 46,771 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.31% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Na has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 568,485 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Synovus Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 150,174 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy Now With Many Signs Pointing to a Possible Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Preserve Intergenerational Wealth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks Are Buyout Candidates – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hexo Stock Is a Promising Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has 5,691 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kemper Master Retirement, Illinois-based fund reported 52,950 shares. Td Mgmt Lc stated it has 331 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.96% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.66% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 1.5% or 37,351 shares. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,212 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 21,372 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 908 are owned by Jefferies Grp. Cognios Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.89% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amer Asset Management owns 0.66% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 15,262 shares. 460,179 are held by Brown Advisory Inc.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.