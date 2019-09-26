Botty Investors Has Lifted Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Market Valuation Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Stake Has Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 2,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 238,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.80 million, up from 235,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $242.83. About 1.52M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.39 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 81,773 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $79.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 9,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,789 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 53,771 shares. Tompkins Fin, New York-based fund reported 246 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,525 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.09M shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Numerixs Inv Techs accumulated 1,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dupont Management Corporation owns 25,013 shares. Guinness Asset Limited owns 41,600 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 130,545 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.14% or 6,254 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 28,404 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser Inc reported 0.09% stake. Associated Banc accumulated 1.12% or 108,980 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,731 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 562,480 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,545 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 1,193 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gmt Capital Corp reported 125,400 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 3,572 shares stake. Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 54,155 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Limited Liability Company owns 500,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 178 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 2,399 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sands Cap Management Limited Com owns 1.59% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 3.53 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,819 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 1,201 were reported by Schroder Inv Management Grp. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,257 shares.