Botty Investors Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position; Ameritas Investment Partners Cut Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,398 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 69,515 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 76,913 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $64.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 1.68 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C

Botty Investors Llc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 1199.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Botty Investors Llc acquired 49,177 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Botty Investors Llc holds 53,277 shares with $3.10M value, up from 4,100 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $88.59B valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 3.32 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 12,800 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Private Harbour & Counsel Ltd Liability has 3,603 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 85,648 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rnc Mgmt Lc has 2.5% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Burns J W Incorporated Ny has invested 0.72% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 2.55 million shares. Johnson Financial Incorporated invested in 133,733 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fort LP owns 80,623 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.1% or 216,834 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,877 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru National Bank & Trust has invested 1.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 85,996 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 28.11% above currents $47.42 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight”. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

Among 10 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $56’s average target is 4.79% above currents $53.44 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $43 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Loop Capital upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Friday, August 16 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.05% or 44,808 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 12.39 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.84% or 1.58M shares. Massachusetts Commerce Ma holds 0.1% or 4.65 million shares. Amer Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,506 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.81% or 178,677 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund owns 24,604 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.47 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 4,774 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.