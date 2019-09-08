Botty Investors Has Increased Altria Group (MO) Position; Etrade Capital Management Increases Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV)

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 17,796 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 15,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.03 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 420 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Ltd. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 12,983 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wagner Bowman holds 0.43% or 31,357 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16,843 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 690,882 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 10,410 were accumulated by First Interstate Retail Bank. 1.19 million are owned by Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 403,472 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Monarch Capital owns 0.36% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,417 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,416 shares to 39,796 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,083 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 10,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset Mgmt One Commerce Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 81,713 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 3,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa holds 251,114 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 7,813 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,911 shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sei Investments Communications holds 0.25% or 581,293 shares in its portfolio. 231 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. 2,580 were accumulated by Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability. Glynn Mngmt Lc holds 5.75% or 245,077 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fiduciary Com holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares.