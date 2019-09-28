Botty Investors Has Decreased Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $498,960 as Market Value Declined; Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Position in Eplus (PLUS) by $1.46 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 21,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 17,133 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 38,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 87,429 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,167 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Lc Ca reported 168,385 shares. Fosun Intll Limited reported 7,400 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 141,313 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Panagora Asset Management owns 3.73M shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 3.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.55 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Saratoga Rech Invest Management has invested 5.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 22,649 shares. 366,778 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. Retail Bank has 1.65M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc holds 0.38% or 12.89M shares. Assetmark owns 42,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 220,124 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.77 million for 18.29 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

