Botty Investors Has Decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Stake; Vanguard Group Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Vanguard Group Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 1.96 million shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 261.16 million shares with $26.44 billion value, up from 259.21 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $340.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 2.89M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Botty Investors Llc decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) stake by 97.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Botty Investors Llc holds 3,350 shares with $116,000 value, down from 150,289 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit now has $4.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 187,496 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.59 million for 14.52 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 111,961 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 42,073 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 167 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northern reported 0.02% stake. Pecaut And has invested 0.68% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 112,600 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lpl Financial Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 201,580 shares. 3,500 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Botty Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New England Research Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 442,320 shares to 8.97 million valued at $1.78B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 183,028 shares and now owns 5.86 million shares. Xoma Corp Del was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.07% above currents $106.38 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.