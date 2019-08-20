Botty Investors Has Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Position as Stock Declined; As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Market Value Rose, Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $7.38 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 537,607 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.58M market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 2.30M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc holds 0.17% or 15,475 shares. 50,742 are owned by Delphi Inc Ma. Gotham Asset Limited Com owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,162 shares. Rothschild Inv Il, Illinois-based fund reported 16,225 shares. First Fincl Corp In stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Coe Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,620 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 45,179 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 660,027 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 167,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 15,527 shares. Blair William & Comm Il has 6,129 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). New York-based Mason Hill Lc has invested 3.09% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 56,373 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 645,184 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc owns 555,799 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Alps holds 725,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 740,288 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. U S has invested 0.46% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Century reported 1.04M shares. Corecommodity Lc has 41,060 shares. 53,471 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. Tradewinds Ltd Liability holds 0% or 500 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

