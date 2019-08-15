Botty Investors Has Cut Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Stake by $5.00 Million; Share Value Declined; Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Declined While American Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.34 million shares traded or 37.44% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 50,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 221,095 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, down from 271,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 210,540 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,517 shares in its portfolio. 17,842 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp reported 11,930 shares. Private Capital reported 193,367 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. 5,868 are owned by Tradition Cap Ltd. Prudential Finance owns 235,100 shares. 32,072 were reported by Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Co. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.29% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,388 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 32,807 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). North Star Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 400 shares. 71,976 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0% or 75,920 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Advisory Svcs Network holds 0.03% or 4,481 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 7,385 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 253,877 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 695,580 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Brinker invested in 18,157 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 1,846 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 49,458 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.27% or 45,130 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt reported 0.12% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) by 95,441 shares to 764,238 shares, valued at $29.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 37,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

