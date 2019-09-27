Botty Investors Decreased Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.87 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Its Position

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 66,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 7.53 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55M, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Merck to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rockville biotech looks for lifeline following restructuring – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate Inc reported 241,107 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Martin Tn owns 17,050 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated accumulated 15,029 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.12 million shares. Cetera Lc reported 61,535 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,420 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 374,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.46% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.56 million shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp stated it has 4.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Headinvest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 3,904 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De invested in 0.49% or 2.08M shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.78 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 1.42M shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $48.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 66,553 are owned by Wildcat Mngmt Limited Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Co Limited accumulated 1,910 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 463,331 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 71,990 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 360 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc. Whittier stated it has 121,996 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 1,623 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Cap holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 294,497 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,554 shares. Hills Savings Bank And Trust Com invested in 0.41% or 8,215 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,453 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 64,709 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 4,159 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.