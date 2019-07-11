Botty Investors Decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Position By $5.00 Million; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering El Paso Electric Company (EE)

Botty Investors Llc decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) stake by 97.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Botty Investors Llc holds 3,350 shares with $116,000 value, down from 150,289 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 660,065 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. See El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $85.08M for 14.30 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Shares for $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8. Marone Anthony F. JR had sold 287 shares worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 10.17M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 662,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,930 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 36,792 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Vanguard Grp owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 12.19M shares. American Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,644 shares. Cetera Limited Liability reported 10,288 shares stake. Dean Associate Lc accumulated 67,750 shares. Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Naples owns 32,072 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 30,200 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 125,949 were accumulated by Nomura Holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com holds 353,146 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 36,372 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 10,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 785 are held by Sageworth. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 63,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 111,150 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,657 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 27,662 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 80,299 shares. 955,897 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Dupont Cap holds 0.03% or 23,756 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 17 shares.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 27.68 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

