Botty Investors Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Holding by $5.00 Million; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Holder Lpl Financial Lifted Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 5,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 15,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 716,264 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Swiss Fincl Bank has 209,400 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. American International Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 72,905 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 42,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 801,884 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Co stated it has 15,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security Natl holds 0.08% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,288 shares. Barnett & Company reported 9,432 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 0.61% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 83,950 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 1.53 million shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc owns 2,517 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.98 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 24.47M shares. Massachusetts Finance Service Ma reported 10,780 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Services holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. 39,560 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tekne Lc reported 11.53% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 106,520 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 231,073 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation invested 0.62% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11,141 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 60,566 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.