Botty Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Altria Group (MO); Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) Market Valuation Rose While Maplelane Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $12.12 Million

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 8.12 million shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 154,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 104,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,079 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.88% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Botty Investors Ltd Co accumulated 0.93% or 53,277 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 142,440 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc owns 4.60 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. First In holds 12,044 shares. Alphamark Advsrs accumulated 2,289 shares. Iridian Asset Limited Company Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc invested in 13,747 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,248 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 9.44M shares. 4,900 are held by Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Parthenon Llc holds 0.67% or 52,061 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 849 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 160,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) by 359,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).