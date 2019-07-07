Botty Investors Boosted Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Rose; Edgewood Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 34,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.