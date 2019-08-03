Botty Investors Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.85 Million; Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Stake by $1.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 230,119 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Global Invsts holds 65.97 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. 3,509 are owned by M&R Incorporated. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park National Oh has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 65,559 shares. 13,350 are held by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 4.24 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,730 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 8.32 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,631 shares. Koshinski Asset Management owns 28,006 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 13,980 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 1.51M shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,384 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc accumulated 8 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 76,443 shares. Synovus reported 1,075 shares stake. Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co stated it has 16,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 8,555 shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 15,000 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Llc holds 10,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 11,198 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares.

